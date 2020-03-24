COVID-19: Airline employee appeals in emotional post not to discriminate against crew

New Delhi [India], Mar 24 (ANI): A woman employed with an airline posted an emotional appeal on Twitter urging people to not spread rumours and harass people in the aviation sector, in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak.

"While my job requires me to be on duty, my company is taking complete precautions. Some people have been spreading rumours in my locality that I am suffering from coronavirus," she said.

She further said that neighbours were also harassing her mother and local shops were refusing to sell her daily essentials.

She said "Whenever I am not at home, my mother is being harassed. She is not able to purchase groceries as shopkeepers refuse to sell it to her. They tell her since your daughter has coronavirus you might spread it to others as well."

The airline employee is heard saying in the video: "We are taking more precautions than anyone else and we will be the first ones to go to a hospital if any symptoms arise."

Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Tuesday stated that he was "deeply distressed" by this particular behaviour towards aviation professionals.

Speaking to ANI, he said: "I am deeply distressed to know that some aviation professionals who have been at the forefront of India's efforts to prevent and contain the spread of COVID-19 and even rescued fellow citizens from around the world are being harassed by their neighbours, RWAs and others."

The government had stopped operations of all domestic flights, except cargo, from March 24 midnight to contain the spread of the deadly virus.

The total number of active COVID-19 cases reported so far in the country climbed on Tuesday to 492, with 446 active cases according to Union health ministry (ANI)

