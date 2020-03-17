COVID-19: All gardens and parks in J-K closed

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Mar 17 (ANI): Amid coronavirus outbreak, all gardens and parks in Jammu and Kashmir have been closed till further orders.

The district administration has been instructed to keep all gardens and parks closed till further orders, said the directive.

Total three positive cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the Union Territory.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. (ANI)