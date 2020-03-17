Visitors at Mughal Garden Nishat in Srinagar on Tuesday. Photo/ANI
Visitors at Mughal Garden Nishat in Srinagar on Tuesday. Photo/ANI

COVID-19: All gardens and parks in J-K closed

ANI | Updated: Mar 17, 2020 12:43 IST

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Mar 17 (ANI): Amid coronavirus outbreak, all gardens and parks in Jammu and Kashmir have been closed till further orders.
The district administration has been instructed to keep all gardens and parks closed till further orders, said the directive.
Total three positive cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the Union Territory.
The World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. (ANI)

