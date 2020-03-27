COVID-19: All mosques in Srinagar closed amid 21-day lockdown

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Mar 27 (ANI): All mosques in Srinagar have been closed due to the 21-day nation-wide lockdown amid COVID-19 outbreak.

Muslim clerics have also made an appeal to all the people to offer prayers at their houses.

"Government has taken right decision as a large number of people gather in mosques and there is likelihood of COVID-19 breakout. The mosques here are closed on the day of Jumma (Friday prayer) as well," said a local while speaking to ANI.

Four more positive cases of coronavirus have been reported in Srinagar district, said Principal Secretary-Planning, Jammu and Kashmir, Rohit Kansal today.

He said two of them have travel history of abroad and the other two have travel history of outside the Union Territory as part of a religious congregation.

Earlier today, Kansal directed Deputy Commissioners and Superintendents of Police in the Union Territory to strictly caution all religious leaders not to call any gatherings as a precautionary measure against COVID-19.

Meanewhile, Syed Ahmed Bukhari, Shahi Imam of Jama Masjid in Delhi on Friday made an appeal to not congregate and offer Juma namaz at home.

Jama Masjid of Delhi is counted among one of the most influential mosques across the country.

The number of people who tested positive for coronavirus has risen to 724 in the country on Friday, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

