COVID-19: Amid Omicron scare, Delhi Airport installs 120 Rapid PCR testing machines for international passengers

New Delhi [India], December 6 (ANI): As the number of passengers landing in India from 'at-risk' countries is increasing amid the scare of the new Omicron variant of coronavirus, the Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) has installed 120 Rapid PCR testing machines apart from setting up 20 dedicated counters for passengers who have pre-booked for COVID-19 tests, at the Indira Gandhi International Airport.

Videh Kumar Jaipuriar, CEO, DIAL, said, "Delhi Airport has been making continuous enhancements in infrastructure and processes to manage the new screening norms for passengers arriving from at-risk countries. The number of passengers pre-booking their tests on arrival has been going up every day."



"In addition to this, more and more passengers are opting for Rapid PCR test over the regular RTPCR. Keeping this in mind, we have installed 120 Rapid PCR test machines and provided for 20 dedicated counters for passengers who have pre-booked their tests. The tests are being completed quickly to minimize waiting time," said Jaipuriar.

He further said, "The current time taken from sample collection to providing reports stands at 60 minutes for Rapid PCR test and five hours for RTPCR tests. We are also working closely with the immigration authorities to facilitate the swift movement of passengers. For those waiting for their test results, seating arrangements have been vastly expanded and food counters have been made available in the waiting area."

The decision to set up these additional kiosks came a day after a heavy crowd was witnessed inside the airport as passengers queued up for undergoing COVID-19 tests. Pictures of the crowded Delhi airport went viral on social media, drawing flak from netizens over handling COVID-19 testing at the airport. (ANI)

