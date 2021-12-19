COVID-19: Andaman and Nicobar Islands achieve 100 pc vaccination coverage

Port Blair (Andaman and Nicobar Islands) [India], December 19 (ANI): Andaman and Nicobar Islands achieved 100 per cent double-dose COVID-19 vaccination coverage, becoming the first State/UT to achieve the milestone using only Covisheild, informed the Andaman and Nicobar Islands Administration on Sunday.

The union territory administration in a series of Tweets said, "A&N achieved 100% Covid vaccine coverage making it 1st State/UT to achieve the feat using only Covishield. UT Admin overcame Insurmountable odds for this extraordinary feat in one of the remotest part of world."

The UT administration stated that the COVID-19 vaccination in Andaman and Nicobar Islands had started along with the national vaccination programme launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 16, with health care staff and frontline workers being the first to receive the vaccine.

It further said, "The vaccination in A&N was extremely challenging as the UT is spread over 836 islands spread over 800 km from North to South separated by rough sea, extremely dense jungle, hills and exposed to inclement weather."

"The Boldest Step under the able leadership of Hon'ble Lt. Governor @Admiral_DKJoshi was vaccinating most untouched Tribes of the world in A&NI. It was a leap of faith but was necessary to protect them from COVID19," it added.

Meanwhile, Andaman and Nicobar reported one fresh COVID-19 infection in the last 24 hours.

The total cases of the COVID-19 infection have moved up to 7,701 including two active cases.

With no deaths in the last 24 hours reported in the union territory, the death toll in Andaman and Nicobar stands at 129.

As many as 7,570 have recovered from the disease in the union territory so far, including one in the last 24 hours. (ANI)