COVID-19: Andhra man who attended Nizamuddin Markaz quarantined in Krishna district

Krishna (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Mar 31 (ANI): A man from Chandarlapadu mandal of Krishna district who had taken part in a religious gathering at Nizamuddin in the national capital, has been quarantined here as a precautionary measure.

According to the Police, he returned to his village in Muppalla two weeks ago. He has been isolated now under the suspicion of having contracted the lethal virus which has claimed the lives of over two dozen people in the country so far.

Authorities across India have launched a massive search for hundreds of people who attended the religious event in New Delhi recently. The gathering is feared to have set off several COVID-19 clusters.

Officials evacuated more than 1,000 people from the Islamic centre, known as Markaz, in the Nizamuddin area, sending them to quarantine facilities and hospitals.

The events of the congregation, organised by Islamic movement called Tablighi Jamaat, began towards the end of February and continued till early March.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain had said that the officials are not certain of the number of people who participated in the event but it is being estimated that 1500-1700 people had assembled at the Markaz building.

"Around 1033 people have been evacuated so far - 334 of them have been sent to the hospital and 700 sent to quarantine center. A total of 24 positive cases have been found," he had said.

According to the Health and Family Welfare Ministry, the total confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country has risen to 1251 as on Tuesday. (ANI)



