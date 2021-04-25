COVID-19: Andhra Pradesh govt imposes night curfew

West Godavari (Andhra Pradesh) [India], April 25 (ANI): To contain the unprecedented spike in the COVID cases, the Andhra Pradesh government on Saturday imposed night curfew all over the state.



West Godavari district SP K Narayan Naik personally supervised the situation last night.He visited prominent areas in Eluru, headquarters of the district. He gave instructions and suggestions to the police personnel how to monitor the night curfew.

Andhra Pradesh has reported 11,766 new Covid-19 cases, the highest ever single-day case total since the onset of the pandemic in the state in March last year.

The new infections took the cumulative caseload past the one million mark to 10,09,228. (ANI)

