COVID-19: Andhra Pradesh imposes night curfew till January 31

Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], January 11 (ANI): In view of rising COVID-19 cases, the Andhra Pradesh government on Tuesday enacted new guidelines for implementation of night curfew from 11 pm to 5 am till January 31 with immediate effect.

In an order, the State government instructed all the district collectors and Superintendents of Police to enforce the restrictions scrupulously.

Any violation of these instructions will result in prosecution under Sections 51 to 60 of Disaster Management Act, 2005 and Sections 188 of IPC as well as other applicable Laws, stated the state government order.



The government informed that various news reports, as well as advisories issued by WHO and the Union Health Ministry about the Omicron variant, have necessitated a re-look at imposing a few restrictions for implementation in the State.

While imposing the night curfew, the State government exempted hospitals, diagnostic labs, pharmacies, print and electronic media, telecommunications, internet service, broadcasting services, petrol pumps, power generation, transportation and distribution, water supply and sanitation, officers and officials of government, local bodies, medical personnel, passengers coming from airports, railway stations and bus stands with valid tickets and all inter-State and intra-State movement of goods.

As part of containing the spread of COVID-19, the government has instructed people to wear a mask in public places and non-compliance will attract a penalty of Rs 100. The mask should cover the nose and mouth at all times. All gatherings and congregations including marriages, religious gatherings, social activities and others shall be permitted to a maximum of 200 participants at outdoor locations and to a maximum of 100 at indoor locations.

All movie theatres shall leave alternate seats vacant to maintain physical distance. In public transportation, both staff and passengers shall wear masks compulsorily. Establishments such as firms, shops and others shall maintain wearing of masks in their premises and allowing any person without a mask into its premises shall attract a penalty of Rs 10,000 to Rs 25,000 depending upon the gravity of the offence, the order said.

If any gross violation occurs in the following COVID protocol in any market or commercial establishment, such establishment shall be closed for one or two days depending on the seriousness of the violation. Religious institutions shall ensure compulsory maintenance of physical distancing, wearing of masks and proper sanitation. (ANI)

