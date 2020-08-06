COVID-19: Andhra Pradesh reports 10,328 new cases, 72 deaths

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Aug 6 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh on Thursday reported 10,328 new COVID-19 cases taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 1,96,789.

It also reported 72 deaths in the day, while as many as 8,516 people have been discharged in the last 24 hours, the state's health ministry said.

The total number of active cases in the state has now gone to 82,166, whereas 1,12,870 patients have recovered and 1,753 persons have lost their lives due to the viral infection in the state.

Meanwhile, India's COVID-19 tally reached 19,64,537 on Thursday after 56,282 new COVID-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry. (ANI)

