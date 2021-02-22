COVID-19: Andhra Pradesh reports 41 new cases in last 24 hours

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], February 22 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh reported 41 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total caseload in the state to 8,89,339.



According to the Andhra Pradesh state COVID nodal officer, the death toll in the state remained at 7,167 with no additional deaths.

Currently, there are 590 active cases in the state. The total number of recoveries has reached 8,81,582.

With 14,199 new cases and 83 deaths in the last 24 hours, the country's active caseload is 1.50 lakh as of Monday, which consists of 1.36 per cent of India's total positive cases. (ANI)

