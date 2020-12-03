Covid-19: Andhra Pradesh reports 664 new cases, 11 deaths within 24 hours

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], December 3 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh reported 11 deaths and 664 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, according to the State Health Department, on Thursday.

As many as 8,70,076 cases of novel coronavirus have been recorded thus far in the state, while 8,56,320 people have recovered from the lethal infection here.



With 11 new fatalities related to the pathogen, the death toll has been pushed to 7,014.

There are 6,742 active Covid-19 cases in the state, as per the State Health Department.

Meanwhile, India's Covid-19 tally crossed the 95-lakh mark on Thursday with 35,551 new infections in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW). (ANI)

