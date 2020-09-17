COVID-19: Andhra Pradesh reports 8,835 new cases, 64 deaths

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], September 16 (ANI): As many as 8,835 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 5,92,760.

As per the health department bulletin, the death toll due to the virus stands at 5,105 after 64 more succumbed to COVID-19 on Wednesday.



A total of 10,845 persons have recovered from coronavirus, clocking the total recoveries in the state to 4,97,376.

There are 90,279 active COVID-19 cases in the state. In the last 24 hours, 75,013 samples were tested for coronavirus, the bulletin said.

Meanwhile, the total case tally in the country stands at 50,20,360 including 9,95,933 active cases, 39,42,361 cured/discharged/migrated and 82,066 deaths, as per the Union Health Ministry. (ANI)

