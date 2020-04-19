COVID-19: Another Gautam Buddh Nagar CMO removed

Gautam Buddh Nagar (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 19 (ANI): Dr Deepak Ohri, principal of Agra's Regional Family Planning Training Centre (RFPTC) has been given additional charge of the Chief Medical Officer (CMO) of Gautam Buddh Nagar district. Ohri replaces Dr AP Chaturvedi who had been given the charge a few days ago.

"Ohri has been directed to take the charge with immediate effect," according to the order issued by the Health Department of Uttar Pradesh on Saturday night.

Last month, CMO Anurag Bhargava was also shunted out from the post and was replaced by Dr AP Chaturvedi. The district, Gautam Buddh Nagar, has been declared as a coronavirus hotspot in the state. (ANI)

