COVID-19: Another round of thermal screening of people begins in Berhampur, Odisha

Ganjam (Odisha) [India], April 20 (ANI): Collector and District Magistrate, Ganjam on Monday said that the second round of thermal screening for already covered areas with ten teams consisting of doctors, ASHA, ANM and Anganwadi workers has started today in the Berhampur Municipal Corporation (BeMC), in view of COVID-19.

Taking to Twitter Collector and District Magistrate, Ganjam wrote, "Second round of thermal screening for covered area with 10 teams of doctors, ASHA, ANM and anganwadi workers started today in BeMC .. #OdishaFightsCorona@CMO_Odisha."

Meanwhile, seven more COVID-19 cases have been reported from Odisha, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 68.

Out of the total number of COVID-19 positive cases, 24 people have been cured, one has died while 43 are active cases.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, 1553 new cases and 36 deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours. India's total number of coronavirus positive cases rose to 17265 on Monday, including 14,175 active cases, 2546 cured/discharged/migrated and 543 deaths. (ANI)

