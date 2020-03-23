COVID-19 : Anti-CAA, NRC protests to be withdrawn in Kolkata, says Imam Nakhuda Mosque

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Mar 23 (ANI): In the wake of coronavirus outbreak, all ongoing protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register for Citizens (NRC) in Kolkata would be withdrawn, said Moulana Md Shafik Qasmi, Imam Nakhuda Mosque, on Monday.

"All ongoing protests against CAA and NRC in different areas of Kolkata including Park Circus are to be withdrawn, in the wake of coronavirus," said Qasmi at a press conference.

He also said, "Protests will continue once the situation turns normal."

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the number of COVID-19 cases has now climbed to 467, including foreign nationals.

Nine deaths have been reported in the country. (ANI)

