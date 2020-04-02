COVID-19 : AP govt ensuring supply of essentials to migrant workers in shelter homes

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Apr 2 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh government is ensuring the supply of essential commodities to the migrant workers housed in various shelter homes in the backdrop of COVID-19 outbreak.

The state officials apart from providing food and water are now supplying other commodities to the needy such as clothes, toothpaste, soaps, shampoos, blankets, oil etc.

Boiled eggs, egg curry, chickpeas, tomato dal, asparagus, vegetable rice, Aloo Kurma, Khichdi is being served.

There has been an increase of 131 COVID-19 cases in the last 12 hours.

The total number of COVID-19 positive cases on Thursday rose to 1965 in India, including 1764 active cases, 151 cured, discharged or migrated patients and 50 deaths, said Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

