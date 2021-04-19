COVID-19: Army provides its rolling stocks to Railways for transportation of oxygen-laden trucks

New Delhi [India], April 19 (ANI): The Indian Army on Monday has made available its rolling stocks to Railways for transportation of oxygen-laden trucks to meet the emergency requirement of oxygen for COVID hospitals across the country.

"Based on a formal request by Indian Railways, the Indian Army made available its critical rolling stocks for transportation of Oxygen laden trucks to meet the critical requirement of Oxygen for COVID hospitals across the country. The first demand received is for 32 wagons of which the first rake is likely to leave Panvel for Visakhapatnam for filling Oxygen by this evening," said the Additional Directorate General of Public Information, Indian Army.



The worsening COVID-19 situation has seen a surge in the demand for medical oxygen and beds for the COVID-19 patients and many states are reporting a shortage in essential medical supplies.

India yet again reported the highest single-day spike of coronavirus cases with over 2.73 lakh fresh infections and 1,619 deaths in the last 24 hours.

With this, the total number of positive cases in the country to 1,50,61,919. There are currently 19,29,329 active cases in the country as of Monday. The death toll reached 1,78,769 as of Monday. (ANI)

