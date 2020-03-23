COVID-19 : Army restricts its movement in districts under lockdown

New Delhi [India], Mar 23 (ANI): Restricted movement of Army personnel will be adhered to by the units located in 82 districts that are put under lockdown, Indian Army said on Monday.

"Restricted movement of Army personnel to be adhered by the formations/units located in 82 districts as notified by the government. Additional restrictions as and when promulgated will be adhered to. Station CSD (only) to be closed forthwith. Army personnel on move for posting to new unit to report to transit camp/new location," said Indian Army.

Further, the Army said: "Attendance further reduced in Headquarters. Work from Home enhanced. Personnel engaged in Essential services only including Medical Services to continue."

The number of coronavirus patients in the country rose to 433 on Monday, as per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

