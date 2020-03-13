COVID-19: Assam CM not to take part in any public programme till March 31

Dispur (Assam) [India], Mar 13 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal will not take part in any public program till March 31, in view of the coronavirus outbreak in the country.

Meanwhile, the Assam tourism department has advised both domestic and international travellers visiting the state to follow all precautionary health measures.

"In view of the recent COVID-19 outbreak, the Tourism department in Assam appeals to domestic and international travellers to Assam, to follow all precautionary health measures as advised by the WHO and other health authorities for their own safety and to avoid the spread of the virus," the department said.

Coronavirus, which originated in China's Wuhan city, has so far spread to more than 100 countries infecting over 1,20,000 people.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases across India has risen to 82.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) on Wednesday declared coronavirus outbreak a pandemic and expressed deep concern both by the alarming levels of spread and severity and by the alarming levels of inaction. (ANI)

