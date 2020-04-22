COVID-19: Assam CM orders border district officials to screen truck drivers and helpers entering state

Guwahati (Assam) [India], April 22 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Wednesday directed all officials of border districts to ensure screening of truck drivers and helpers entering the state for coronavirus symptoms.

Earlier today, Sonowal, in a video-conference, had told officials of Kokrajhar and Dhubri to screen the incoming truck drivers and their helpers at Boxirhat and Srirampur gates.

"In view of the possibility of COVID-19 entering through interstate borders, the district deputy commissioners (DCs) and superintendents of police (SPs) of Kokrajhar and Dhubri are directed to strictly screen the incoming truck drivers and their associates at Boxirhat and Srirampur gates for coronavirus symptoms. Also, create adequate awareness at the border villages so that people could report any person endeavouring to sneak into Assam during the lockdown period," he said.

As per the latest update by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of positive cases in Assam is 35, of which 19 have recovered/migrated and only 1 death has been reported. (ANI)

