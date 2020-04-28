COVID-19: Assam govt announces Rs 50 lakh insurance cover to journalists

Guwahati (Assam) [India], April 28 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Monday lauded the frontline journalists who are covering COVID-19 and said that the state will give them insurance cover of Rs 50 lakh.

"Frontline journalists have been bravely covering COVID-19 against all odds, risking their lives and they are our real heroes. Our government will cover each one of them with a life insurance cover of Rs 50 lakh," Sonowal said.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of coronavirus cases in Assam stand at 36. (ANI)

