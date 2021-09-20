COVID-19: Assam reports 259 new cases, 7 fatalities in last 24 hours

Assam [India], September 20 (ANI): Assam reported 259 new COVID-19 cases and seven fatalities in the past 24 hours, as per the state health bulletin on Sunday.

Out of these 259 new cases, Kamrup, Jorhat, Sivasagar and Dibrugarh districts recorded the highest COVID-19 cases in the state, that is, 74, 34, 26, and 15 respectively.

The cumulative COVID-19 cases crossed 5.97 lakh in the state with 3,709 active cases.

Meanwhile, the state saw 5,87,115 cases being recovered in total with 259 recoveries in the last 24 hours. The recovery rate here is 98.08 per cent.

However, the total death toll due to Coronavirus jumped to 5,797 including the new deaths.

According to the state government data, Assam has administered over 2.16 crore vaccine doses so far. (ANI)