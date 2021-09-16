COVID-19: Assam reports 444 new cases, 8 fatalities

Assam [India], September 16 (ANI): Assam reported 444 fresh COVID-19 cases and eight deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the state health bulletin on Wednesday.

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to prevail in the country, the total cases of this virus crossed 5.96 lakh in the state with 4,049 active cases.



Meanwhile, the state saw 5,85,435 cases being recovered in total with 433 recoveries in the last 24 hours. The recovery rate here is 98.08 per cent.

However, the total death toll due to Coronavirus jumped to 5,775 including the new deaths.

Earlier, the Assam government informed that it administered two crore COVID-19 vaccine doses in the state till September 11. (ANI)

