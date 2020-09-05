COVID-19: Auto rickshaw owner uses his vehicles as cart to sell vegetables in Kerala

Kochi (Kerala) [India], September 5 (ANI): Facing financial crisis amid COVID-19, autorickshaw owner started using his autos as carts for selling vegetables to houses in Kerala's Kochi.

Abu, an owner of four autorickshaws, turned these all into vegetable carts due to lack of passengers during Covid-19. Now, he is buying vegetables from the market and selling it to the homes and apartments in the streets.

Speaking to ANI, Abu said, "There aren't many passengers now. So I decided to do this as I felt like we are going to starve."

"Halfway through the lockdown, the financial crisis began. Now friends are with me in this vegetable selling. There is no big profit but we can manage life. It is possible to live without depending on anyone. All four of my autorickshaws are vegetable carts now. It has a total of eight employees. We start selling vegetables at 9 am and end at 8 pm every day," added Abu.

Since the beginning of coronavirus-triggered lockdown in March, a large number of businesses have been hit.

As governments allow the normal business to resume across the country after months of lockdown, many people have been trying to take their economic condition on track.

According to the Union Health Ministry, there are 21,582 active cases in the state with 315 deaths so far. (ANI)

