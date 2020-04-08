COVID-19: Bakeries in Bengaluru functions with minimum staff amid lockdown

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 8 (ANI): The bakeries here opened on Wednesday following exemption granted by the state government amid COVID-19 lockdown.

"We are not preparing anything. We are selling condiments and dry items only. We are also advising buyers to maintain social distance," said Madhu, one of the local bakery owners.

The locals in the city were even seen observing social distancing as a measure to prevent spread of COVID-19.



The development comes after the state government on Monday allowed bakeries and related product food units in the state to open and function with minimum staff amid a nation-wide lockdown.

A circular issued by Rajendar Kumar Kataria, Secretary to the government said, "The Central government has permitted the functioning of food units engaged in bakery and biscuit, condiments, confectionery and sweet for manufacturing, supply and operating retail outlets with minimum staff/labour."

The circular said these units shall strictly follow the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and Department of Health and Family Welfare, Karnataka government with regard to the preventive measures required to be taken for preventing spread of coronavirus.

"It is stated that all employers shall ensure that these units maintain high standard of health, hygiene, sanitation and social distancing. The units shall not permit serving/dining in the premises and only parcel/takeaways are permitted," the circular added.

The country is in a 21-day lockdown which has been imposed to curb the spread of highly contagious coronavirus. (ANI)

