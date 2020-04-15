COVID-19: Bank branches and ATMs to remain functional during lockdown 2.0

New Delhi [India], April 15 (ANI): The Union Ministry of Home Affairs on Wednesday issued revised guidelines as to which sectors and industries will continue to function during the lockdown imposed to contain COVID-19.

"To mitigate hardship to the public, select additional activities have been allowed which will come into effect from 20th April. 2020. These limited exemptions will be operationalized by states/UTs / district administrations based on strict compliance to the existing guidelines," the MHA directive noted.

The bank branches and ATMs, IT vendors for banking operations, banking correspondents, ATM operation and cash management agencies will remain functional during the period.

The Bank branches will be allowed to work as per normal working hours until the disbursal of DBT cash transfers is complete.

The local administration has to ensure that there is adequate security personnel at bank branches to maintain social distancing and law and order.

The Ministry has also given an exemption to several other services including all health services, all agriculture, horticulture activities, and MNREGA works.

The government has made it clear that strict social distancing norms have to be maintained. (ANI)

