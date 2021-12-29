COVID-19: Bed occupancy to serve as basis for implementing 'Amber Alert' in Delhi

New Delhi [India], December 29 (ANI): Bed Occupancy instead of positivity rate will serve as the basis for the implementation of the 'Amber Alert', the next type of alert in the colour-coded Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) for COVID-19, currently in effect in the national capital, as per sources.

The decision was arrived at during a meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority that was held on Wednesday evening under the chairmanship of Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, Anil Baijal on the review of the current COVID-19 situation in Delhi.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, Health Minister Satyendar Jain, Revenue Minister Kailash Gehlot, Chief Secretary Vijay Dev and many top officials of the Health Department were present in this virtual meeting. On the other hand, NCDC Chairman, AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria and NITI Aayog member VK Paul were also present in this meeting as experts.

As per the sources, "It was decided in the meeting that only the Yellow Alert issued earlier will be continued in Delhi till further orders and according to GRAP, the basis of the second alert, ie Amber Alert, will not be positivity."

According to the rules of GRAP, if the infection rate is more than 1 per cent for two consecutive days, or active coronavirus cases remain 3500 for a week or 700 patients are admitted on oxygen beds in corona hospitals for a week, 'Amber Alert' is applicable. Restrictions will increase under this alert. The weekend curfew will be implemented during the 'Amber Alert', the time limit of shops and malls opening under Odd-Even will reduce to 10 am to 6 pm, which is currently till 8 pm. Under this alert, restaurants and bars will be completely closed and only home delivery will be possible. Salons and beauty parlours will also be closed. The seating capacity of Delhi Metro will be reduced to 33 per cent and parks and gardens will also be closed.

Currently, in Delhi, cases of COVID-19 are rising. The national capital has reported 923 cases during the last 24 hours, with the positivity rate touching 1.29 per cent. The 'Yellow Alert' is currently in effect in Delhi.

Under this alert, spas, gyms, yoga institutes and entertainment parks will remain closed, but outdoor yoga will be allowed. Delhi Metro will run with a 50 per cent seating capacity and travelling standing will not be allowed. At the same time, buses going from one state to another will run with a 50 per cent seating capacity, while only two passengers will be allowed to travel in auto, e-rickshaw, taxi and cycle rickshaws.

Private offices have been allowed to open from 9 am to 5 pm with 50 per cent capacity.

Restaurants have been allowed to stay open with 50 per cent capacity, but from 8 am to 10 pm, while bars will also open with 50 per cent capacity but from 12 noon to 10 pm. Under this, there is a provision to keep cinema halls, multiplexes, banquet halls and auditoriums closed. Hotels will remain open but banquets and conference halls inside the hotel will remain closed.

As per the response plan, Sports complexes, stadiums and swimming pools are closed in yellow alert, although national or international sports can be held. Only 20 people will be allowed to attend the wedding ceremony and funeral. Religious places will remain open but the entry of devotees will be restricted. There is also a provision to ban social, political, religious, festival and entertainment-related activities in this alert, although this ban is still going on in Delhi. (ANI)