COVID-19: Bihar govt announces lockdown till May 15

Patna (Bihar) [India], May 4 (ANI): In the light of the surge in the COVID-19 cases in the state, the Bihar government on Tuesday imposed lockdown in the state till May 15.

"After discussion with the associate ministers and officials yesterday, it was decided to implement the lockdown in Bihar by May 15, 2021. In relation to its detailed guidelines and other activities, today the Crisis management group has been instructed to take action," tweeted Bihar CM.

The decision of the Chief Minister came after Patna High Court on Monday asked the state government to control the COVID-19 situation and declare a lockdown or it will have to pass an appropriate order.

Earlier, the Bihar government has imposed a night curfew in the state till March 15.

Bihar Chief Minister has also announced free COVID-19 vaccine to all above 18 years of age.

Meanwhile, the state registered 11,407 more COVID-19 cases on Monday, taking the total count of active cases in Bihar to 1,07,667. (ANI)