COVID-19: Bihar govt asks 76 doctors to explain absence

Patna (Bihar) [India], April 7 (ANI): The Bihar state health department has issued notices to more than 76 doctors for being "absent from duties" in view of threat posed by the coronavirus outbreak.

In the letter, the state government has mentioned that on March 31, 2020 as many as 76 medical staffers had missed their duties. On April 1, 2020, it stated that 60 did not come to work, while 62 were absent on April 2, 2020.

The state department has asked 76 doctors to submit their clarification to the department within three days.

It also warned that doctors who failed to submit their clarification letter in the stipulated time would be charged under the Disaster Management Act 2005 and the Epidemic Disaster Act 1897.

Also, an investigation will be conducted against the defaulting doctors under section 122 of the Indian Penal Code, the letter stated. (ANI)

