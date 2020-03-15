COVID-19: Bihar govt employees to work on alternate days

Patna (Bihar) [India], Mar 15 (ANI): In the backdrop of coronavirus pandemic, the general administration department has issued the order for assigning duties to both class C and D employees of the state government on alternate days.

Except for the state health department, all department heads have been directed to form rosters and assign alternative working shifts to the employees of the Bihar government.

"All department heads to ensure that large gatherings of employees are avoided. Class C and D employees of the state government are to be assigned alternate working shifts," read the order from Patna District Magistrate citing the general administration department order.

The number of coronavirus cases in India has risen to 93, informed the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday.

So far, two deaths due to the lethal infection have been reported in the country.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared coronavirus a pandemic and Europe as its epicenter with more reported cases and deaths than the rest of the world combined, apart from China. (ANI)

