COVID-19: Bihar govt orders to close parks from Dec 31 to Jan 2

Patna (Bihar) [India], December 29 (ANI): In view of increasing Omicron cases across the country, the Bihar government on Tuesday ordered to close the parks including the Jaivik Udyaan from December 31 to January 2.

"It has been also decided that the New Year celebration will not take place in any park here. The decision has been taken to avoid the crowd on New year," the order read.

According to the order, it will also be mandatory to follow the SOPs issued by the government to prevent any kind of political, social, religious, cultural, sports-related events in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.



A total of 6,358 new COVID-19 cases were reported in India in the last 24 hours, taking the active caseload in the country to 75,456, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday.

According to the Health Ministry, 653 cases of Omicron variant of coronavirus have been reported in the country so far.

Out of this, Maharashtra topped the list with 167 cases followed by Delhi with 165 cases, Kerala with 57 cases and Telangana has confirmed 55 cases. (ANI)

