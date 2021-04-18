COVID-19: Bihar imposes night curfew; educational institutes, malls, gyms to remain shut till May 15

Patna (Bihar) [India], April 18 (ANI): In the light of the surge in the COVID-19 cases in the state, the Bihar government on Sunday impose night curfew in the state.

Chief Minister of Bihar Nitish Kumar said, "Night curfew will remain in place across Bihar from 9 pm to 5 am. All shops selling vegetables, fruits, eggs and meat will be closed by 6 pm. Restaurants and dhabas to be operational for home delivery and take away services till 9 pm."

The state government has also decided that schools, colleges and other educational institutions in Bihar will remain shut till May 15. During this period, state-run schools and universities will not conduct any exam.

"Schools, colleges and other educational institutes will remain closed and no examination will be held by state-run schools and universities till May 15. Cinema halls, malls, clubs, gyms, and parks will be closed till May 15," Kumar said

"All religious places to remain closed in Bihar till May 15. Not more than 25 people will be allowed at last rites. Only 100 people will be allowed at weddings," Kumar said.

8,690 fresh cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Bihar on Sunday, the Chief Minister informed.

Moreover, the Bihar government has decided to provide bonus salary of one month to all healthcare workers this year.

As per an official statement, there are 39,498 active cases of COVID-19 in Bihar, while the death toll due to the infection have mounted to 1,722. (ANI)