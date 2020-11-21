COVID-19: Bihar reports 278 new cases

Patna (Bihar) [India], November 21 (ANI): As many as 278 new cases were reported in Bihar on Friday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 5,881, the state's health department has said.

"278 more COVID19 positive cases have been reported on November 20, taking the total count of active cases in Bihar to 5,881," the department said in a statement on Saturday.

As per the report, as many as 13 new cases were reported from Bhagalpur, 6 in Araria and Jehanabad each, 8 in Gaya, among others.



Meanwhile, as many as 10,66,022 samples were tested for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours increasing India's total cumulative tests to 13,06,57,808, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) said on Saturday.

Keeping in line with its commitment to conduct more than one million tests every day, India successfully conducted one crore tests for the infection in a span of 10 days. The Health Ministry said an average of more than 10 lakh tests were conducted daily which ensured the cumulative positivity rate remained low.

"The cumulative national positivity rate stood at 6.93 per cent on Saturday, below the 7 per cent mark. The daily positivity rate yesterday was 4.34 per cent. Higher volumes of testing eventually lead to low positivity rate," MoHFW said. (ANI)

