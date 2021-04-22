COVID-19: BJP MP Gautam Gambhir offers free 'Fabiflu' at his East Delhi office

New Delhi [India], April 22 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Gautam Gambhir has announced free distribution of antiviral drug 'Fabiflu' in his parliamentary constituency East Delhi amid an acute shortage of Covid-19 medicines in the national capital.

In a tweet, Gambhir on Wednesday said those who want the medicine would have to show their Aadhaar cards and medical prescriptions.

"People of East Delhi can get 'Fabiflu' from MP office (2, Jagriti Enclave) for FREE between 10-5. Kindly get Aadhar & prescription," he tweeted.

The announcement of the BJP MP drew sharp criticism from Congress and the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

"This is the reason why Remdisivir, Fabiflu and other critical medicines are out of market. BJP leaders are hoarding these medicines. We have seen this in Gujarat also. Such leaders must be booked," AAP leader Rajesh Sharma said in a tweet.



"Is this not criminal? An MP hoarding medicines and giving it as per his wishes. Why should he not give them to the hospital?" tweeted Sharma's party colleague Somnath Bharti.

Congress leader Pawan Khera asked if Gambhir's distributing the drug was legal.

"1) How much Fabiflu do you have in your possession? 2) How did you procure so much of Fabiflu? @GautamGambhir CC @ArvindKejriwal: 1) Is this legal? 2) Is the shortage of Fabiflu at chemists' shops due to such unauthorised procurement/distribution?" Khera asked in a tweet.

Reacting to the criticism, Gambhir replied: "Those who allowed Remdesivir to be black marketed at more than 30 thousand a vial and hospital beds to be sold for 5-10 lakh in Delhi are concerned that a few hundred Fabiflu strips are being given for FREE to the poor. That's their understanding of "Hoarding"."

Delhi has been reporting record daily coronavirus numbers for the last few days and registered 24,638 new COVID-19 cases and 249 related deaths on Tuesday. The city currently has 85,364 active cases. (ANI)

