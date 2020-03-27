COVID-19: BJP workers to distribute food packets to needy, says JP Nadda

New Delhi [India], Mar 27 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda on Friday said that one crore BJP workers will distribute five food packets each to those in need every day.

Speaking to ANI he said, "On PM Modi's appeal, one crore BJP workers will distribute five food packets each, every day among the needy people. Initiating this drive today, I handed over 10 food packets to police personnel, to be distributed among the needy people."

"I request all the BJP workers and other people who are capable should help needy people with food so that they can stay indoors and stay safe," Nadda said.

A total of 724 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in India, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Friday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced a 21-day lockdown in the entire country to deal with the spread of coronavirus, saying that "social distancing" is the only option to tackle the menace. (ANI)

