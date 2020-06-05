COVID-19: BJP Yuva Morcha distributes Gamchas and soaps in Aligarh

Aligarh (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 5 (ANI): BJP Yuva Morcha is distributing Gamchas and soaps among people as part of a campaign to raise awareness in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Under the campaign, BJP workers at Karelia village of Aligarh are creating awareness among the villagers about the importance of washing their hands with soap and maintaining social distance.

BJP Yuva Morcha district president Mukesh Singh Lodhi said, "To fight COVID-19, we have started a campaign to create awareness about COVID-19 by distributing Gamchas and soaps."

Talking about the distribution of Gamchas, Lodhi said, "Instead of masks, we chose Gamchas for the campaign because they are used by the people for different reasons in the rural areas. It can be used by villagers for covering their noses, mouths as well as in the sun, and for other purposes during farming.

The villagers appreciated the inititaive and said that they will be able to protect theselves by covering their faces and following the social distancing norms.

Murari Lal, a villager, said, "We have been given Gamchas for protection from COVID-19. We have been asked to maintain social distancing to curb the spread of the virus."

Puran Singh, another villager, said, "We have been provided with Gamchas to cover our faces and soaps to stay clean. I think it is a good initiative." (ANI)

