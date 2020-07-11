COVID-19 bodies being disposed of using JCB machine in Nellore went viral, inquiry ordered

Nellore (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 10 (ANI): An inquiry has been ordered after a video of COVID-19 bodies being buried with the help of earthmoving machine went viral in Andhra Pradesh's Nellore district, Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) Hussian Saheb said on Friday.

Videos showing bodies being carried in a JCB Machine and buried on the banks of Penna river went viral. The incident took place on late Thursday night.

However, District Collector MV Seshagiri Babu has ordered a detailed inquiry into the matter. Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) Hussian Saheb has been appointed as a special officer and will conduct the enquiry.

Hussain Saheb in a video bite said, "A video showing the burial of COVID-19 bodies in Nellore became viral. An inquiry has been ordered by the District Collector. I have been appointed as an inquiry officer."

"Inquiry is going on. After completion of inquiry I will submit the final report to the district collector," added Hussain.

As many as 1,608 more people tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours in Andhra Pradesh, taking the coronavirus tally to 25,422, said the state health department.

Out of the total cases, there are 11,936 active cases in the state, while 981 people have been discharged in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of discharged patients to 13,194. (ANI)

