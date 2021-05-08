COVID-19: Boeing India to set up hospital with 200 oxygen beds in Bengaluru, says CM Yediyurappa

Bnehgaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 8 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Friday said that aerospace major Boeing India has come forward to set up a hospital with 200 oxygen beds in Bengaluru to help the state tackle COVID-19 crisis.

In a letter addressed to Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, he said the sudden surge in COVID-19 cases has led to an exponential demand for oxygen.

"At the present growth rate, Karnataka may require 1500 MT (0xygen) by May 15 based on the consumption norms of the government of India as against the allocation of 964 MT," the CM said in the letter.



"In this background Boeing India has come forward to set up a 200-oxygenated bed hospital at the KPCL Site in Yelahanka, Bengaluru where there is an assured oxygen supply from the KPCL gas plant. This will help us to lessen the load on the existing oxygen supplies in the state," he wrote.

Later, Sitharman tweeted: "Thanks @Boeing_In for coming forward to set up two 200 oxygenated bed hospitals in Karnataka for treating COVID-19 cases. Yelahanka(Bengaluru) & Kalaburgi.The latter also to serve Bidar, Belgaum & Raichur. The nodal officers appointed by Hon CM @BSYBJP would expedite the process."

On Friday, the apex court refused to entertain a petition filed by the Centre, against a direction of the state's High Court's order on May 5, directing the supply of oxygen to the state to upto 1200 MT per day instead of the current allocation of 965 MT. The Centre had sought a direction from the top court to put a stay on the order.



A bench chaired by two judges of the Supreme Court - Justice Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud and Justice M R Shah - refused to pay heed to the petition filed by the Union of India (UOI). (ANI)

