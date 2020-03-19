COVID-19: Bombay HC, its benches to be functional for urgent hearing only on Mar 23, 26

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Mar 19 (ANI): In view of coronavirus pandemic, Bombay High Court and its benches at Nagpur, Aurangabad and Goa will be functional only on March 23 and 26 to take up urgent hearings.

On March 14, the Bombay High Court had advised the District and Sessions courts, and subordinate courts at Mumbai, Thane, Pune, Nagpur, and Ahmednagar to not insist on the presence of the parties unless it is unavoidable.

The court said that Judges would take appropriate measures to regulate the entry of litigants and the general public in the court complex.

The total number of positive cases of COVID19 in India stands at 167, including 25 foreigners. Four deaths (1 each) in Delhi, Karnataka, Punjab and Maharashtra," said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare in a statement.

According to official data provided by the Ministry of Health, as many as 15 people infected with the virus have been discharged after receiving treatment. (ANI)

