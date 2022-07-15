COVID-19 booster dose drive: UPHC Medical in-charge of Gaganmahal assures of having sufficient stock

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 15 (ANI): Amid the ongoing 75 days COVID-19 booster dose drive, Urban Primary Health Centre's Medical in-charge of Gaganmahal, Hyderabad, Dr Raja Lakshmi said that the centres are having sufficient amount of stock of both Covishield and Covaxin.

Indian government has announced that citizens above 18 years of age will be given booster doses free of cost from July 15 onwards for the next 75 days as part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations and Azadi Ka Amrit Kaal. The facility will be available at all government centres.

Dr Raja Lakshmi on Thursday said, "There was a virtual meeting of principal secretaries of all the states from govt of India and from there we have got the information to start as of July 15, precautionary doses for all age group that is from 18 years age group to the people who took second dose of vaccination."



She further said, "If they have completed six months after second dose, All of them can go for precautionary doses. This drive is for 75 days that is starting from today till the end of September month, so who are all eligible can come and take a precautionary dose. This is available in all government hospitals".

Lakshmi also said, "Yesterday, we got the stock of Covishield and we already have Covaxin stock with us. We have sufficient stock and according to requirement can get the stock again. Since last night we got the information today we passed the info to ANMs, Asha workers, so that when asha workers go to the areas for survey and other works they can give publicity there and give awareness. Asha workers are doing various surveys for pregnant women, NCD survey. So along with that they will also pass the information of third dose to public.

India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 199.12 crore as per provisional reports till 7 am on July 14. This has been achieved through 2,61,58,303 sessions.

The COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on March 16, 2022. So far, more than 3.76 crore adolescents have been administered the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. The COVID-19 precaution dose administration for the age group 18-59 years started on April 10. (ANI)

