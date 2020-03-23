COVID-19: BSP MP moves adjournment motion in LS over inadequate protective equipment in hospitals

New Delhi [India], Mar 23 (ANI): Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MP Ritesh Pandey on Monday moved an adjournment motion in the Lok Sabha on the issue of inadequate personal protective equipment (PPE) like masks and sanitisers in hospitals in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.

"On March 15, 2020 at 11 pm, a team of Resident Doctors' Association executives inspected various wards at AIIMS Delhi and found that most of the wards did not have adequate personal protective equipment," the adjournment motion read.

"There have also been reports of doctors and other healthcare workers making their own sanitisers and using makeshift masks due to low supply of these crucial safety and hygiene commodities," it added.

It further said that the administration must ensure that there is an adequate supply of PPEs for healthcare workers who are at the frontline in the fight against this pandemic.

The total number of novel coronavirus cases in India rose to 415 on Monday including seven deaths. (ANI)

