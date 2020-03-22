COVID-19: BSP urges Centre to provide immediate aid to poor

New Delhi [India], Mar 22 (ANI): Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) National Spokesperson Sudhindra Bhadoria came in support of 'Janta curfew' call given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and urged on the government to provide relief to the poor who are "suffering" due to lack of jobs in the wake of COVID-19 threat.

Speaking to ANI Sudhindra Bhadoria said, "The surge in coronavirus cases has created fear among people but the Indian masses are behaving in a very responsible manner. They have responded to every call made by the government including observation of the Janta curfew."

"But I must also say the responsibility of the government is to see that poor people are suffering due to lack of jobs, no incomes are available and therefore they are leaving their workplaces in such a situation," he added

Bhadoria urged the Government that it should act and create a task force and arrange for their livelihood otherwise the situation might lead to panic and create problems.

On Thursday evening, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing the nation urged the citizens to refrain from stepping out of their homes and self impose a "Janata curfew" on Sunday. He asked people to exhibit "resolve" and "restraint" while fighting the virus.

The self-imposed curfew, as per the Health Ministry, will help contain the coronavirus transmission, which has so far claimed the lives of four people in the country. (ANI)

