COVID-19: Cabinet Secretary to hold meet with States, UTs

New Delhi [India], May 28 (ANI): Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba will hold a video conference on the issue of 'Public health response to #COVID19' with all States and Union Territories at 11:30 am today.

With 6,566 new coronavirus cases and 194 deaths reported in the past 24 hours, India's COVID-19 tally reached 1,58,333 on Thursday, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

