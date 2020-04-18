COVID-19 call centre launched in Srinagar

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 18 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor, GC Murmu, on Friday inaugurated the first COVID-19 emergency call centre to solve the grievances of people during the lockdown in Srinagar.

"30 people will be working at the call centre to provide immediate help to patients, expecting mothers and others. It is primarily for people of Srinagar," said Deputy Commissioner Shahid Choudhary.

He added: "This is the first call centre in Jammu and Kashmir. A record of these calls will also be maintained. Through this, we would know whether the caller is satisfied or not."

Call centre number is 6006333308.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, 314 cases have been reported of which 38 have been recovered and discharged and four fatalities. (ANI)

