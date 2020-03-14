COVID-19 can also spread through eyes, say ophthalmologists

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Mar 14 (ANI): The deadly coronavirus can also spread through eyes, said, ophthalmologists.

Dr V Rajalingam, Superintendent, Government Sarojini Devi Eye Hospital, said that Coronavirus is transmitted through droplets from the infected person.

"Whenever a person affected by coronavirus sneezes or coughs in front of others and if the droplets go into another person's eye then the eye will wash away the droplets through tear secretion. The tear including the droplets will enter into the nose through lacrimal sac of the eye and then that person can get infected with Coronavirus," said Dr V Rajalingam.

The doctor suggested that people should wear glasses to prevent themselves from Coronavirus.

The total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in India has risen to 84, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Saturday. So far, two deaths due to the lethal infection have been reported in the country.

The coronavirus, which originated in China's Wuhan city in December last year, has so far spread to more than 100 countries, infecting over 1,20,000 people.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared coronavirus a pandemic and Europe as its epicentre with more reported cases and deaths than the rest of the world combined, apart from China. (ANI)

