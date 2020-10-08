COVID-19 can be fought when all countrymen come together: Amit Shah

New Delhi [India], October 8 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday appealed to everyone to join public movement launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to fight COVID-19.

He said wearing a mask, social distancing and washing hands regularly were three mantras to protect against COVID-19 and urged people to follow the appeal of Prime Minister.



"A global pandemic like COVID-19 can be fought only when all the countrymen come together. Let us all unite to fight against COVID-19 by joining this mass movement started by PM Modi and play an important role in making India COVID-19 free by making everyone aware of this pandemic," Shah said in a tweet.

"There are only three mantras for protection against COVID-19: wearing a mask, practising two meters of social distancing and washing hands frequently. Follow these three mantras on appeal of PM Modi to not only keep yourself safe but also to keep your family, friends and colleagues safe," he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday launched a public movement and appealed everyone to unite in the fight against corona. (ANI)

