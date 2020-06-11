COVID-19 cases cross 400-mark in Dehradun

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], June 11 (ANI): The number of COVID-19 cases has crossed 400 in Dehradun district out of whom 216 are being treated, District Magistrate Ashish Srivastav said.

According to the Uttarakhand state COVID-19 Control Room, 40,872 samples have been tested out of which 33,369 have tested negative. There are 1,562 positive cases whereas 831 persons have recovered.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country is 2,86,579, including 1,37,448 active cases as on Thursday.

While 1,41,028 patients have recovered after treatment, 8,102 deaths due to the infection have been reported in the country so far. (ANI)

