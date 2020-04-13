COVID-19 cases found in Sataranjipura, it should be handed over to military: BJP MLA Krishna Khopde

Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], April 13 (ANI): BJP MLA from Nagpur (East) Krishna Khopde said that the Sataranjipura area should be handed over to the military as many COVID-19 cases have been found in the area.

"COVID-19 cases have been found in Sataranjipura in large numbers. This area should be handed over to the military. I have discussed this with the Municipal Commissioner," Khopde said on Sunday.

The administration here is taking strict measures to limit movement in COVID-19 hotspots in the city.

Barricades have been put up in Satranjipura and Mominpura areas that have been designated as COVID-19 hotspots.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, 1,985 COVID-19 positive cases have been reported so far in Maharashtra of which 217 patients have recovered and 149 patients have lost their lives due to the deadly virus. (ANI)

