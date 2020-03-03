COVID-19 cases in Agra; 6 suspected persons isolated; Noida school shut for sanitisation

New Delhi [India], Mar 3 (ANI): Six people who were in contact with the Delhi-based man who tested positive for COVID-19, have been put in isolation after tests showed them to display symptoms of the novel coronavirus infection, the Centre said on Tuesday.

Their samples are being sent to NIV, Pune for confirmation.

"Six cases with high viral load have been detected during sample testing in Agra. These are the ones who have come in contact with the COVID-19 patient from New Delhi, reported yesterday," the health ministry said.

"Contact tracing of the persons who have come in contact with these six persons is also simultaneously being done through the Integrated Disease Surveillance Program (IDSP) network," it said.

Also, a school in Noida has been shut down on Tuesday after the first coronavirus patient from Delhi was found to have come in contact with several of its students at a birthday party he attended.

Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar "Several schoolmates of children of a COVID-19 infected man came into contact with him at a party. We have closed down the school to sanitize it. The infected man is admitted to a hospital in Delhi."

Meanwhile, in Jaipur, Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Department officials.

RK Singh, ACS Health said: "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. Samples of people who were in contact with the infected persons have been taken."

Samples of a passenger who landed in Jaipur has been kept in isolation at a hospital in Rajasthan and his samples have been sent for testing.

Two new cases of COVID-19 were reported from India on Monday, one each from Delhi and Telangana. Both the patients are stable and being closely monitored, the ministry of health and family welfare said.

Global deaths due to coronavirus outbreak on Monday rose above 3,000 with the new count in China mainland rising to 2,912. The deadly virus that originated in China late last year continues to spread around the world and has infected more than 80,000 people.

Many countries are also closing their borders fearing further transmission of the virus. (ANI)

