COVID-19 cases in Delhi reach 720

New Delhi [India], April 9 (ANI): With 51 more COVID-19 positive cases on Thursday, the total number of positive cases in the national capital has risen to 720.

Out of the total 720 cases, there are 430 cases from the Tablighi Jamaat congregation that took place in Nizamuddin Markaz last month.

According to the health bulletin of the Delhi government, 51 COVID-19 positive cases reported in Delhi on Thursday. Out of the 51 cases, 35 have a history of foreign travel, four cases related to Markaz, three deaths and five discharged.

The bulletin further informed that a total of 12 deaths due to COVID-19 have been reported and 25 discharged in Delhi.

The Delhi government has made wearing face-mask compulsory in the city.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had on Wednesday said that 20 hotspots have been identified in Delhi in the battle to contain coronavirus. However, the authorities also added Bengali Market in the list of the hotspot on Thursday.

India's total COVID-19 cases rose to 5,865 on Thursday, with 591 new cases reported in the last 24 hours, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

